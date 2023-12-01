Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚨 Explosive: DHS Whistleblower alleges the U.S. govt is a major player in global childtrafficking
channel image
GalacticStorm
2178 Subscribers
Shop now
32 views
Published 16 hours ago

Redacted | 🚨 Explosive Claim: DHS #whistleblower Aaron Stevenson alleges the U.S. government is a major player in global #childtrafficking. Thousands of minors were reportedly trafficked across U.S. borders, with taxpayer dollars implicated. A dark underworld of exploitation.

THE UNACCOMPANIED CHILD PROGRAM involves the DHA and and international TERROR MS13 GANG 

@TheRedactedInc

https://x.com/TheRedactedInc/status/1730594759050203518?s=20


Keywords
border crisisdhschild traffickingredactedbiden regimedhs whistleblowerclayton morris

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket