Dr. Ardis Show | Hantavirus: Dr Ardis Responds

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With hantavirus headlines flooding social media and mainstream news, Dr. Bryan Ardis cuts through the fear with facts, history, and natural solutions. In this timely update, he covers how the hantavirus actually enters your cells (through B3 integrin receptors), why most of the 25 known strains pose little real threat, and what four natural compounds have been researched for their ability to block hantavirus infection - including nicotine, black cumin seed oil (found in BioDefense), the lectin Griffiths in from red marine algae, and Morin from guava fruit.