‘Double standards parade’: Russia lashes out at West’s approach to Iran, Israel

A 'parade of hypocrisy and double standards' - that's how Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, labelled the approach of Western members of the Security Council to the escalation between Israel and Iran. The West condemns Tehran's actions but remains silent on the consulate strike in Damascus, he noted.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.