‘Double standards parade’: Russia lashes out at West’s approach to Iran, Israel

A 'parade of hypocrisy and double standards' - that's how Russia's ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, labelled the approach of Western members of the Security Council to the escalation between Israel and Iran. The West condemns Tehran's actions but remains silent on the consulate strike in Damascus, he noted.

Mirrored - RT

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/