'Intentional' Live Season 1, Ep. 76: 2-25-2025 -- "My Car, My Choice!"

President Trump ends the EV Mandate..so what now? Jason Beeber (Executive Director of Policy at the National Motorists Association) is dedicated to protecting American drivers against the tyranny of the anti-car movement. Let's "Hit The Gas!"





Intentional is broadcast live on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 2PM ET on W4HC Radio -- Health Café Live (www.w4hc.com), part of Talk 4 Radio (www.talk4radio.com) on the Talk 4 Media Network (www.talk4media.com). The 'Intentional' TV Show is viewed on Talk 4 TV (www.talk4tv.com).





The 'Intentional' podcast is also available on Talk 4 Media (www.talk4media.com), Talk 4 Podcasting (www.talk4podcasting.com), iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Pandora, Spotify, Audible and over 100 other podcast outlets.





The 'Intentional' Podcast is also available on the 'Intentional with Mic Meow' channel on Facebook, Rumble, Substack, Patreon, Brighteon, and X. You can also follow Mic Meow at intentionalpodcast.org.