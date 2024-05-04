CONFESSIONS OF A JEW! #22
This Jew was imprisoned for refusing to serve in the Israeli Army and speaks about the why she refuses to do so. She says serving would not serve anybody for a just cause but to only serve a cycle of violence.
BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!
