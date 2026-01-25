Streamed live on Jan 22, 2026

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: I.C.E. Exists to Divide & Rule As the Swarm Profits





In this presentation, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the real purpose of ICE and why the SWARM never intends to solve “illegal immigration.” ICE exists to divide and rule the American people. The SWARM profits by keeping working people fighting each other while the establishment exploits cheap labor, expands police-state tactics, and hides behind “legality” only when it is convenient for them. Dr.SHIVA® reveals how the Left and the Right are united where it matters: protecting the SWARM’s power, suppressing real solutions, and manufacturing endless crises to distract you from building a bottoms-up movement. This is not about immigrants. This is about control. The only way out is to shatter the SWARM with a real movement by the people, for the people. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-i-c...





