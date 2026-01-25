BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: I.C.E. Exists to Divide & Rule As the Swarm Profits
What is happening
What is happening
9758 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
96 views • 1 day ago

Streamed live on Jan 22, 2026

Dr.SHIVA® LIVE: I.C.E. Exists to Divide & Rule As the Swarm Profits


In this presentation, Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, and Independent Candidate for President of the United States and U.S. Senate, exposes the real purpose of ICE and why the SWARM never intends to solve “illegal immigration.” ICE exists to divide and rule the American people. The SWARM profits by keeping working people fighting each other while the establishment exploits cheap labor, expands police-state tactics, and hides behind “legality” only when it is convenient for them. Dr.SHIVA® reveals how the Left and the Right are united where it matters: protecting the SWARM’s power, suppressing real solutions, and manufacturing endless crises to distract you from building a bottoms-up movement. This is not about immigrants. This is about control. The only way out is to shatter the SWARM with a real movement by the people, for the people. Full Blog Post: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-i-c...


Get Educated, or Be Enslaved

TruthFreedomHealth.com


To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM

EST or 8 PM EST.


RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION.


Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer,

Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and

innovation.


Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM

that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is

enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond

Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS

– to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate

the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit

https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global

educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!

Dr.SHIVA


e: [email protected]

w: https://vashiva.com

w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

w: https://Shiva4President.com

Twitter: @va_shiva

Facebook: / va.shiva.ayyadurai

YouTube: / @drvashiva

Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA

Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu...

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA

TikTok: / drvashiva

Keywords
iceruleprofitsswarmdivideexistsdr shiva live
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Echoes of the Unseen: The globalist war on truth, freedom and survival – a blueprint for resistance

Belle Carter
Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Secret Service disrupts card-skimming operations, prevents $428 million in fraud

Laura Harris
House rejects measure to curb Trump&#8217;s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

House rejects measure to curb Trump’s military authority in Venezuela amid escalating tensions

Belle Carter
The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

The Decentralized Revolution: Reclaiming autonomy in the age of AI tyranny

Belle Carter
Trump&#8217;s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Trump’s malignant narcissism on full display in Davos

Lance D Johnson
Ritter claims Trump &#8220;set up&#8221; allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Ritter claims Trump “set up” allies, doomed secret Iran regime change plan

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy