© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
17RCB Om den psykologiska operationen på Drottninggatan
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • December 15, 2019
Gillar ni det vi producerar får ni gärna skicka in ett bidrag till bankkonto SEB 5708 35 378 01
1) Intro Crisis actor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD_MlskUaAU
2) Patrik, Martin och Daniel är åter igen samlade och I det här avsnittet tar vi oss an den psykologiska operationen på Drottninggatan med utgångspunkt från ett inlägg I Björkbloggen.
https://bjorkbloggen.com/2017/04/12/terrorattack-med-lastbil-i-stockholm-2017-false-flag-nato-ovning-eller-akta-fake/
3) Simon Shacks låt The Mockracy
4) Max Igan intervjuas på Open mind conference 2017
1) Intro Crisis actor https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mD_MlskUaAU
2) Patrik, Martin och Daniel är åter igen samlade och I det här avsnittet tar vi oss an den psykologiska operationen på Drottninggatan med utgångspunkt från ett inlägg I Björkbloggen.
https://bjorkbloggen.com/2017/04/12/terrorattack-med-lastbil-i-stockholm-2017-false-flag-nato-ovning-eller-akta-fake/
3) Simon Shacks låt The Mockracy
4) Max Igan intervjuas på Open mind conference 2017
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.