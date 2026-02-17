© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Industrial-style’ vents at Epstein’s Zorro ranch hide secret lair?
The topography of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch suggests it was built to conceal an underground facility, claims an individual who once used a drone to “take a look around” the property in 2023.
💬 “I noticed a whole series of vents on the south side of the mansion that look like industrial gratings for air conditioning and heating vents on big industrial buildings, except this is a mansion,” he says on the Interesting Books Reviewed channel.
In some cases, “10- or 12-foot by 3-foot-wide steel grating, going into the ground with a concrete margin around it,” he says.
This appears to fit in with architectural plans leaked to media pointing to the existence of a ~740 sq. m underground floor, and abuse survivor Maria Farmer saying that Epstein’s properties included elaborate “tunnel systems.”
