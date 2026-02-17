‘Industrial-style’ vents at Epstein’s Zorro ranch hide secret lair?

The topography of Epstein’s Zorro Ranch suggests it was built to conceal an underground facility, claims an individual who once used a drone to “take a look around” the property in 2023.

💬 “I noticed a whole series of vents on the south side of the mansion that look like industrial gratings for air conditioning and heating vents on big industrial buildings, except this is a mansion,” he says on the Interesting Books Reviewed channel.

In some cases, “10- or 12-foot by 3-foot-wide steel grating, going into the ground with a concrete margin around it,” he says.

This appears to fit in with architectural plans leaked to media pointing to the existence of a ~740 sq. m underground floor, and abuse survivor Maria Farmer saying that Epstein’s properties included elaborate “tunnel systems.”

@Mario Nawfal clip