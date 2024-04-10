Diversity & Source Consciousness - Multiplicity & Steps to Returning to Self

Weekly LIVE Satsang & Meditation: https://www.NewHumanityLife.com/events 🌟





The idea of being separate is one of the most interesting creations in the universe. Life appears to us as a multiplicity, with objects, emotions, thoughts, and energies that are categorized and labeled. It all comes from consciousness, although appearances are different. Everything in our awareness appears and disappears, like images on a movie screen. Our life is a projection - with unresolved thoughts and feelings parading past us in the form of situations, relationships, and objects. Returning to the Self is allowing the primordial seeing - as the source itself - to take the place of the parade of fragmented slices of reality that dominate our mind. It is awakening to the reality that you are the pure white screen itself, rather than the parading images on it.





00:00 The ONE Origin of Multiplicity

04:55 Separation is the Ultimate Creation of the Universe

09:11 Primordial Seeing of the Essential Self

18:04 Withdrawing from the "movie" is Awakening

28:54 Awakening into the Essential Self

37:22 Infinite Enjoyments of the Self

46:49 Sum up of the Journey





Sat Mindo is a spiritual teacher, author and founder of New Humanity Divine Life, an international organization of Self-Realization and Divine Living. For over a decade, Sat Mindo has been assisting seekers worldwide to open up to Non-Duality, Enlightenment, Divine, and Natural Full Consciousness. As a result, over a thousand people have benefited from his unique Full Consciousness Transmission in permanently raising their Consciousness.





Sat Mindo invites you to surrender to the "IS-ness" of life and realize THAT which has always been here, ever-present, loving, and radiant.





There are now 45 Enlightened Awareness to Full Consciousness Realized Students.





Sat Mindo offers crystal-clear insights into the steps of Self-Realization, supporting and guiding you through every aspect of your awakening to the Natural Self (Sahaja Consciousness).





Sat Mindo holds weekly online LIVE Meditation Meetings, Satsang, Teacher Training, and International Retreats. Mindo lives on the Maltese Islands and is available to anyone who truly seeks to return to the Freedom, Joy, and Bliss of their Divine and Natural Full Consciousness.





