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'The Eye of the Storm' - Gerald Celente on The Social Collapse of the West
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23 views • September 23, 2020
Gerald Celente, publisher of The Trends Journal, discusses why we are heading into the greatest recession,, the inevitability of war, and the uselessness of higher education.
Brought to you by Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
Brought to you by Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain Radio, the largest and most popular philosophy show on the web -- http://www.freedomainradio.com
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