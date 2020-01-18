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Radical Communist Bernie Sanders Campaign Worker Arrested For Drug Paraphernalia Charges - War Room Full Show
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50 views • January 18, 2020
Breaking news on The War Room today as more information comes out about the radical communist Bernie Sanders campaign manager and why he hasn’t be reachable for days. Tom Pappert joins with the details on that story. Damani Felder has released another hilarious political short, he joins the show to present that. Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai (check spelling) joins to talk about the dangers of forced vaccines. We also take first time callers on the other breaking news stories such as the Democrat clown impeachment process being moved to the Senate. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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