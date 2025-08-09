BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
RT News - August 9 2025 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1482 followers
147 views • 1 day ago

August 9, 2025

rt.com



Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are heading to the Last Frontier, with Alaska set to host next week's historic summit between the two leaders. Russia and the United States are close neighbours who border one another. And so it seems quite logical for our delegation to simply fly across the Bering Strait for such an important and anticipated summit of the leaders of the two countries, which will be held in Alaska. Meanwhile the American President says Vladimir Zelensky must get ready to sign a deal - and hints at territorial concessions. A third consecutive day of protests in Moldova's capital, that's as activists say they'll fight on to win the release of the head of the Gagauzia's autonomous republic, who was jailed for election financial fraud.


