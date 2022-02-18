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Teslong Bore Scope // HD Cam for barrels
The Rogue Banshee
The Rogue Banshee
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70 views • February 18, 2022
I won this Teslong Bore Scope in a raffle at SHOT Show and I must say, I'm impressed. The picture is clear and you can really see in the grooves of a barrel.

This is my initial impression of the Teslong Bore Scope. I am sure that I will do a review after I have had some time with the product.

Check out the Teslong NTG450H Bore Scope on Amazon https://amzn.to/3oAGWur

#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee

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Video Index:
0:00 Intro
0:53 Inside a barrel
2:02 Features
3:21 Changing out mirror
3:49 Inside a bad barrel
5:17 Using the hand help monitor
7:12 Final Thoughts

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Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
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The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.

Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Keywords
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