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Yesterday Pulitzer Reported That His Team Is Now Being Shot At:
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135 views • January 04, 2021
Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to save America. Now they are being shot at.
Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to determine the validity of millions of ballots in a day. He spoke last week in Georgia and offered to review the absentee ballots in Fulton county for free. He said he could go through the 500,000 or so absentee ballots in the Atlanta based county in a couple hours and determine which ones are valid and which ones are frauds.
JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer
@JovanHPulitzer
#WARNING our team members who live in Atlanta are being attacked. One team members home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive by.
Right through his daughters bedroom window. The #BiasAndHateMustStop
Jovan Pulitzer and his team have the ability to determine the validity of millions of ballots in a day. He spoke last week in Georgia and offered to review the absentee ballots in Fulton county for free. He said he could go through the 500,000 or so absentee ballots in the Atlanta based county in a couple hours and determine which ones are valid and which ones are frauds.
JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer
@JovanHPulitzer
#WARNING our team members who live in Atlanta are being attacked. One team members home took 5 shots through the windows in a drive by.
Right through his daughters bedroom window. The #BiasAndHateMustStop
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