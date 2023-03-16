Next level digital gulag Alleged facial recognition system in China

Russia Ukraine Updates





March 16, 2023





facial recognition system in China shows jaywalkers on a large billboard for public scrutiny.





It is also connected to each person's bank account to deduct fines.





