Climate change denial now a 'mental condition' 🤡
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago |
Sky News host Andrew Bolt says doubting climate change has become a “mental condition”.

Mr Bolt says a study of 390 people from psychologist Dr Rachael Sherman shows those who “suffer from this disorder” of not believing climate change are typically older, conservative, and have “lower environmental values”.

"Sherman does admit to one thing she got wrong: she says she didn't expect this,” he said.

“Says it's contrary to our predictions, but, oh, people with high analytical abilities were even more likely to be sceptical.”

Mr Bolt said Dr Sherman did not question why “people who are great at analysing things are more sceptical of global warming preachers”.

“She says we’ve seen ‘predictions not becoming reality’ and ‘climate change alarmists’ predictions being completely false’,” he said.

“Spot on.”

Mirrored -

Sky News Australia

Thanks to Brenda C for Link

