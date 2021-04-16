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Biden Gives $530 Million No Bid Contract To His Friends To Traffic And House Illegal Immigrants
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260 views • April 16, 2021
Owen Shroyer breaks down the latest revelations in the Biden administration's corruption at the southern border as they traffic and house illegal immigrants on their pipeline into the country.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607881b337494025d4bd9d6c
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607881b337494025d4bd9d6c
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