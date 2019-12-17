© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PlusToken Biggest Chinese Ponzi $2 billion Scam Blamed for Bitcoin Price Drop after some of the perpetrators of PlusToken were arrested in China.
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • December 17, 2019
Analysts say the price of a bitcoin is set to fall even further as the perpetrators of a massive Chinese crypto scheme dump their ill-gotten gains.
Several of the participants in the $2 billion PlusToken scheme are dumping crypto from anonymous accounts. The sales are believed to be the reason fro bitcoin's 50% drop since its peak in late June, which was around the time that some of the perpetrators of PlusToken were arrested in China.
Several of the participants in the $2 billion PlusToken scheme are dumping crypto from anonymous accounts. The sales are believed to be the reason fro bitcoin's 50% drop since its peak in late June, which was around the time that some of the perpetrators of PlusToken were arrested in China.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.