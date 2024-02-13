Roger Stone | How Did He Find Jesus? | Who Killed JFK? | International Best and Worst Dressed List

Legendary Roger Stone joins the Moms on a Mission Podcast at Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer’s Sheridan.Church to talk about his new book, “The Man Who Killed Kennedy; The Case Against LBJ” and the fascinating discoveries he has learned in his five years of research. Roger shares how he found Jesus and his path to caring about fashion! What an amazing story! Grab his book today! Link below.









