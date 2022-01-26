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Grow Together Food Gardens - Episode 1 Lunar & Biodynamic Gardening Overview
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82 views • January 26, 2022
4 reasons it's IMPERATIVE to grow your own food (2 of which are shocking!).
And a brief overview of Lunar & Biodynamic gardening principles, Evolutionary Herbalism.
Come and join us so we can learn & grow together
https://t.me/GrowTogetherTalk
LINKS
https://www.lunarorganics.com/moon_gardening_calendar/#prettyPhoto/0/
https://charlesdowding.co.uk/
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-powers-granted-to-research-gene-editing-in-plants
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines
https://harvest.news/2019-01-28-farmers-are-being-lied-to-about-amazing-benefits-of-biosludge.html
And a brief overview of Lunar & Biodynamic gardening principles, Evolutionary Herbalism.
Come and join us so we can learn & grow together
https://t.me/GrowTogetherTalk
LINKS
https://www.lunarorganics.com/moon_gardening_calendar/#prettyPhoto/0/
https://charlesdowding.co.uk/
https://www.gov.uk/government/news/new-powers-granted-to-research-gene-editing-in-plants
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/news/grow-and-eat-your-own-vaccines
https://harvest.news/2019-01-28-farmers-are-being-lied-to-about-amazing-benefits-of-biosludge.html
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