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Alaska Prepper: MUST WATCH THE TRUTH IS OUT & POLITICIANS ARE TRYING TO COVER IT UP (mirrored)
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456 views • July 16, 2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Alaska Prepper at:-

https://youtu.be/_FW4slci2NY

Thank you for joining me today, Many Blessings to all of you and your Families.

TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL PLEASE SEE LINKS BELOW:

Genesis Gold Group: https://genesisgoldgroup.com

Phone Number: 1-800-200-4653

Oupes Mega 5: https://bit.ly/3QHLXNT

Nutrient Survival (The Best Freeze Dried Food In The Market): https://alnk.to/7qeCARw

Use The Code AP20 For 20% OFF Your Order On 11-12 July 2023

SimPure: For Water & Air Filtration & Use Code: Alaska For 20% OFF: https://www.simpurelife.com?bg_ref=veMseANoLt

BougeRV: https://www.bougerv.com/?aff=44

AMAZON STOREFRONT; ALSO WORKS FOR REGULAR SHOPPING:

https://www.amazon.com/shop/alaskaprepper

“As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases”

Contingency Medical Emergency Medicines: https://contingencymedical.com/?ref=93

Use Code: AKPREP10 FOR $10 OFF YOUR ORDER

FORJARS IN USA: https://forjars.co/?sca_ref=1967754.kPARKEjTxa

FORJARS IN CANADA: https://forjars.ca?sca_ref=3168618.jHWMrtfFDL

USE CODE: ALASKA10 For 10% Off

SD Bullion Precious Metals: http://sdbullion.com/ap

ITM TRADING: For U.S. residents looking to expand their Gold & Silver buying knowledge. Schedule a FREE Wealth Protection Strategy Call With Lynette's Team at ITM Trading at https://calendly.com/itmtrading/ap or call 866-382-1472.

Whether you have $5,000 or $5M to protect, they can help you. With rising inflation, money sitting in cash or tied up in the markets (aka the system) is all at risk. If you have questions, they can answer all of them with data to support them. They can explain everything to you in layman's terms, including exactly what's involved with a custom Gold & Silver strategy and plan.

DISCLAIMER: This video description contains affiliate links, which means that if you decide to use a link to make a purchase, I'll receive a small commission.

Become a MBR of The "Ladies & Gentlemen" Club, Click The Link Below or JOIN button above:

https://bit.ly/3AxlbyC

NEW EMAIL ACCOUNT FOR INTEL ONLY: [email protected]

Alaska Prepper

P.O. Box 10464

Fairbanks, AK 99710

DISCLAIMER: Please refer to YouTube page for more info and links in pinned comment.


Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingco2terraforminggreta thunbergalarmismfossil fuel
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