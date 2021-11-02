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Heartbreaking! INJURED BY THE JAB: CASEY HODGINSON, AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND
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365 views • November 02, 2021
There are more and more of these types of videos making there way out there . . . it is time to put an end to all these jabs they are calling vaccinations. And make accountable all who are pushing this by way of mandates, saying its safe, those using bribery and incentives to force people into taking them, those who created them, and the Governments, media of every sort who are in favor of these things etc.
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