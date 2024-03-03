Why is Israel preventing civilians including children from having food to eat (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-
https://youtu.be/x71DXipcBqw?si=2I1OU7NvEKY5o5dG
29 Feb 2024 #Gaza #UNRWA
Gaza's Health Ministry says the death toll in the latest Israeli attack in Gaza City has risen to 104. The victims were waiting for aid. Chris Doyle from the Council for Arab-British Understanding explains.
#Gaza #BenjaminNetanyah #UNRWA
Subscribe:
Livestream: http://trt.world/ytlive
Facebook: http://trt.world/facebook
Twitter: http://trt.world/twitter
Instagram: http://trt.world/instagram
Visit our website: http://trt.world
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.