Why is Israel preventing civilians including children from having food to eat (mirrored)
Mirrored from YouTube channel TRT World Now at:-

https://youtu.be/x71DXipcBqw?si=2I1OU7NvEKY5o5dG

29 Feb 2024 #Gaza #UNRWA

Gaza's Health Ministry says the death toll in the latest Israeli attack in Gaza City has risen to 104. The victims were waiting for aid. Chris Doyle from the Council for Arab-British Understanding explains.

#Gaza #BenjaminNetanyah #UNRWA


