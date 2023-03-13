The BARREN Fig Tree ~ FRUITLESS Professor's

An Excellent Description God gave John Bunyan about People in the Church Who Should Be Cast Out of the Church. Fruitless Proffessors ~ Barren Fig Trees.James Rice is a Perfect Example of a Fruitless Proffessor as his father the Devil Filled Ralph Stair Taught him while he was Alive but now is Twice Deasd PLUCKED up by the Roots as God Declared Through John Bunyan About FRUITLESS Professor's and Their End
CUT it DOWN
God Bless brothers and sisters.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-382445
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.