COVID: The Cover-Up & Crimes Against Humanity with Sen. Ron Johnson | Ep 80 | Going Rogue with Lara Logan

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) joins the show to talk about the Senate filibuster, deep state resistance, and suppressed vaccine safety data, and how federal agencies concealed serious adverse events to avoid vaccine hesitancy. He addresses COVID-19's suspected lab origins, suppressed early treatments, and why holding officials accountable matters now more than ever.





00:00:00 Vaccine Safety Signals Were Buried: The FDA Cover-Up Exposed

00:00:32 The Save America Act and the Filibuster Battle

00:01:59 Democrats' Master Plan to Become a One-Party Nation

00:02:39 Deep State Fear: Why Republicans Won't Fight Back

00:03:55 Obama's Radical Transformation of America

00:05:55 Ron Johnson's Investigations: Exposing Government Corruption

00:07:48 The Epstein Papers and the Demand for Accountability

00:13:50 COVID Origins Whistleblower: US Government Created the Virus

00:15:59 The FDA Knew: 49 Safety Signals Hidden from the Public

00:21:21 Ivermectin Suppression and the Criminal Medical Cover-Up

00:23:29 No Criminal Investigations Into COVID: Trump's Blind Spot

00:30:17 John Brennan's Legion of Deep State Saboteurs





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Ron Johnson, COVID vaccine safety, filibuster, deep state, vaccine injuries, COVID cover-up





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