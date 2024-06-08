On the night of June 7, the Russian military launched a new massive combined attack on the Ukrainian military and industrial infrastructure in the rear regions.

The attack began with strikes in the eastern war-torn Kharkiv region, where large Ukrainian forces are pounded on a daily basis. As a result of the night strikes on the outskirts of the city of Kharkiv, Ukrainian and foreign heavy military equipment supplies from NATO were destroyed.

Night strikes destroyed targets in the southern sea port of Chernomorsk in the Odessa region, where NATO countries are trying to supply their military equipment by sea routs and the Ukrainian military has facilities for production and deployment of various naval drones.

A series of explosions thundered in the Poltava region. According to local reports, an air defense system was destroyed as a result of the precision strikes.

Russian missiles again struck the Starokonstantinov airfield in the Khmelnitsk region.

The capital of Ukraine, the Kyiv region, also came under attack. Russian strikes were reported in the city of Bila Tserkva, where the target was presumably another Ukrainian air defense system and areas of accumulation of military personnel.

Footage confirmed a large fire that broke out as a result of a Russian strike presumably on an industrial infrastructure facility in the Kyiv region.

The results of Russian strikes deny yet another lie by the Ukrainian General Staff about the alleged interception of all Russian drones and missiles.

The night was busy not only for the Ukrainian military but also for their colleagues in Poland. The press service of the Polish Ministry of National Defense again reported that Polish fighters, as well as aircraft of their NATO partners, were forced to take off for patrolling in the border areas.

Warsaw complained that the action that night was thick and the entire air defense system of the country was on alert monitoring the airspace.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian military attempted yet another massive wave of drone strikes in the Russian rear regions. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported the interception of at least 29 Ukrainian UAVs in the western and southern regions as well as over Crimea.

In the morning, the Ukrainian military continued the attacks, including in residential areas in Russian cities. A Neptune missile was destroyed on its way to Belgorod. At least three more missiles were destroyed near Rostov-on-Don.

The city of Luhansk also came under missile attack. As a result, dozens of civilians became victims in a destroyed multistory building. The number of victims of the Ukrainian terrorist attacks on civilian facilities continues to grow.

