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A Vision Of An Artist That Soon Could Become Our Reality-Video From 2014 - FEMA : All Citizens Required For Processing
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306 views • September 12, 2021
MIRRORED from MYK HYN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eduPVK-VSBY
Welcome to your FEMA CAMP
You're here because we want you to be SAFE, we care about you,
so please follow the simple new register rules
Men & Women over 40, please proceed to Level 4
Female less than 22 year old or pregnant, Level 8
ALL Others, proceed to Level 2 to get your 666 CHIP
Please walk through the descale agent shower
and deposit your clothes in the baskets provided
you will be issued new GUEST CLOTHES to wear
Guest clothes have special tracking bars in them for your protection
Please note, guests are NOT allowed to be in any unauthorized area
You will be told when it's your turn to leave your area
We do all this thinking for you, for your protection
Those with any special needs may proceed to area 5,
where you will be operated on for our experimental purposes
This is to ensure a healthier stay for all our Guests
If you wish to see your family members, you must inform us
where they are so we can go bring them here to Camp FEMA
and you will then be allotted an extra meal plus TV privileges
We want a NO VACANCY CAMP, to ensure you our best services
You do NOT speak to the robotic officers unless spoken to,
violators will be Tasered for 1st offense.
A 2nd offence requires an operation on your frontal lobe
Upon entering, you are REQUIRED to drink your coolade
it's a mandatory welcome drink, given daily to all guests
non compliance will be dealt with in the strictest manors,
and may require an operation. Please follow the rules
ENJOY YOUR STAY at our friendly & helpful FEMA CAMPThe Executive and Government designating FEMA as the authorized agency to implement Martial Law
- We declare a "National Emergency
- The plan for total control of every aspect of our lives
- the power to declare a state of health emergency
- Our POLICE STATE has been Militarized" (for your protection)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Durchführungsverordnung 10995: Executive Order
Beschlagnahme aller Kommunikationsmedien in den Vereinigten Staaten.
Exekutiver Erlass 10997:
Beschlagnahme aller Brennstoffe und Mineralien mit elektrischer Energie, öffentlich und privat.
Durchführungsverordnung 10999:
Beschlagnahme aller Transportmittel, einschließlich PKWs, LKWs oder Fahrzeuge aller Art und vollständige Kontrolle über Autobahnen, Seehäfen und Wasserstraßen.
Durchführungsverordnung 11000:
Beschlagnahme aller Amerikaner für Arbeitskräfte unter Bundesaufsicht einschließlich der Spaltung von Familien, wenn die Regierung dies für notwendig erachtet.
Durchführungsverordnung 11001:
Beschlagnahme aller öffentlichen und privaten Gesundheits-, Bildungs- und Sozialeinrichtungen.
Durchführungsverordnung 11002: Ermächtigte den Postmaster General, alle Männer, Frauen und Kinder in den USA zu registrieren.
Ausführungsverordnung 11003:
Beschlagnahme aller Flughäfen und Flugzeuge.
Ausführungsverordnung 11004:
Beschlagnahmung aller Wohn- und Finanzbehörden zur Einrichtung von Zwangsumsiedlungen, die als "unsicher" zu verlassen sind.
Ausführungsverordnung 11005:
Beschlagnahme aller Eisenbahnen, Binnenwasserstraßen und Lagereinrichtungen, öffentliche und private.
Congratulations You Have
All Just Crossed The
Point Of No Return
Menschen mit Aspergers sind
Immer angeklagt, ein Mensch zu sein.
Und Dinge tun, die sie tun.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eduPVK-VSBY
Welcome to your FEMA CAMP
You're here because we want you to be SAFE, we care about you,
so please follow the simple new register rules
Men & Women over 40, please proceed to Level 4
Female less than 22 year old or pregnant, Level 8
ALL Others, proceed to Level 2 to get your 666 CHIP
Please walk through the descale agent shower
and deposit your clothes in the baskets provided
you will be issued new GUEST CLOTHES to wear
Guest clothes have special tracking bars in them for your protection
Please note, guests are NOT allowed to be in any unauthorized area
You will be told when it's your turn to leave your area
We do all this thinking for you, for your protection
Those with any special needs may proceed to area 5,
where you will be operated on for our experimental purposes
This is to ensure a healthier stay for all our Guests
If you wish to see your family members, you must inform us
where they are so we can go bring them here to Camp FEMA
and you will then be allotted an extra meal plus TV privileges
We want a NO VACANCY CAMP, to ensure you our best services
You do NOT speak to the robotic officers unless spoken to,
violators will be Tasered for 1st offense.
A 2nd offence requires an operation on your frontal lobe
Upon entering, you are REQUIRED to drink your coolade
it's a mandatory welcome drink, given daily to all guests
non compliance will be dealt with in the strictest manors,
and may require an operation. Please follow the rules
ENJOY YOUR STAY at our friendly & helpful FEMA CAMPThe Executive and Government designating FEMA as the authorized agency to implement Martial Law
- We declare a "National Emergency
- The plan for total control of every aspect of our lives
- the power to declare a state of health emergency
- Our POLICE STATE has been Militarized" (for your protection)
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Durchführungsverordnung 10995: Executive Order
Beschlagnahme aller Kommunikationsmedien in den Vereinigten Staaten.
Exekutiver Erlass 10997:
Beschlagnahme aller Brennstoffe und Mineralien mit elektrischer Energie, öffentlich und privat.
Durchführungsverordnung 10999:
Beschlagnahme aller Transportmittel, einschließlich PKWs, LKWs oder Fahrzeuge aller Art und vollständige Kontrolle über Autobahnen, Seehäfen und Wasserstraßen.
Durchführungsverordnung 11000:
Beschlagnahme aller Amerikaner für Arbeitskräfte unter Bundesaufsicht einschließlich der Spaltung von Familien, wenn die Regierung dies für notwendig erachtet.
Durchführungsverordnung 11001:
Beschlagnahme aller öffentlichen und privaten Gesundheits-, Bildungs- und Sozialeinrichtungen.
Durchführungsverordnung 11002: Ermächtigte den Postmaster General, alle Männer, Frauen und Kinder in den USA zu registrieren.
Ausführungsverordnung 11003:
Beschlagnahme aller Flughäfen und Flugzeuge.
Ausführungsverordnung 11004:
Beschlagnahmung aller Wohn- und Finanzbehörden zur Einrichtung von Zwangsumsiedlungen, die als "unsicher" zu verlassen sind.
Ausführungsverordnung 11005:
Beschlagnahme aller Eisenbahnen, Binnenwasserstraßen und Lagereinrichtungen, öffentliche und private.
Congratulations You Have
All Just Crossed The
Point Of No Return
Menschen mit Aspergers sind
Immer angeklagt, ein Mensch zu sein.
Und Dinge tun, die sie tun.
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