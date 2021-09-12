A Vision Of An Artist That Soon Could Become Our Reality-Video From 2014 - FEMA : All Citizens Required For Processing

MIRRORED from MYK HYNWelcome to your FEMA CAMPYou're here because we want you to be SAFE, we care about you,so please follow the simple new register rulesMen & Women over 40, please proceed to Level 4Female less than 22 year old or pregnant, Level 8ALL Others, proceed to Level 2 to get your 666 CHIPPlease walk through the descale agent showerand deposit your clothes in the baskets providedyou will be issued new GUEST CLOTHES to wearGuest clothes have special tracking bars in them for your protectionPlease note, guests are NOT allowed to be in any unauthorized areaYou will be told when it's your turn to leave your areaWe do all this thinking for you, for your protectionThose with any special needs may proceed to area 5,where you will be operated on for our experimental purposesThis is to ensure a healthier stay for all our GuestsIf you wish to see your family members, you must inform uswhere they are so we can go bring them here to Camp FEMAand you will then be allotted an extra meal plus TV privilegesWe want a NO VACANCY CAMP, to ensure you our best servicesYou do NOT speak to the robotic officers unless spoken to,violators will be Tasered for 1st offense.A 2nd offence requires an operation on your frontal lobeUpon entering, you are REQUIRED to drink your cooladeit's a mandatory welcome drink, given daily to all guestsnon compliance will be dealt with in the strictest manors,and may require an operation. Please follow the rulesENJOY YOUR STAY at our friendly & helpful FEMA CAMPThe Executive and Government designating FEMA as the authorized agency to implement Martial Law- We declare a "National Emergency- The plan for total control of every aspect of our lives- the power to declare a state of health emergency- Our POLICE STATE has been Militarized" (for your protection)-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Durchführungsverordnung 10995: Executive OrderBeschlagnahme aller Kommunikationsmedien in den Vereinigten Staaten.Exekutiver Erlass 10997:Beschlagnahme aller Brennstoffe und Mineralien mit elektrischer Energie, öffentlich und privat.Durchführungsverordnung 10999:Beschlagnahme aller Transportmittel, einschließlich PKWs, LKWs oder Fahrzeuge aller Art und vollständige Kontrolle über Autobahnen, Seehäfen und Wasserstraßen.Durchführungsverordnung 11000:Beschlagnahme aller Amerikaner für Arbeitskräfte unter Bundesaufsicht einschließlich der Spaltung von Familien, wenn die Regierung dies für notwendig erachtet.Durchführungsverordnung 11001:Beschlagnahme aller öffentlichen und privaten Gesundheits-, Bildungs- und Sozialeinrichtungen.Durchführungsverordnung 11002: Ermächtigte den Postmaster General, alle Männer, Frauen und Kinder in den USA zu registrieren.Ausführungsverordnung 11003:Beschlagnahme aller Flughäfen und Flugzeuge.Ausführungsverordnung 11004:Beschlagnahmung aller Wohn- und Finanzbehörden zur Einrichtung von Zwangsumsiedlungen, die als "unsicher" zu verlassen sind.Ausführungsverordnung 11005:Beschlagnahme aller Eisenbahnen, Binnenwasserstraßen und Lagereinrichtungen, öffentliche und private.Congratulations You HaveAll Just Crossed ThePoint Of No ReturnMenschen mit Aspergers sindImmer angeklagt, ein Mensch zu sein.Und Dinge tun, die sie tun.