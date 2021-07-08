Doctor Warns of Inevitable Clotting After Vaccine

Dr. Hoffe from Lytton BC now has 16 of his patients experiencing serious medical issues after being vaccinated with the experimental vaccine for Covid 19. He explains in clear language how the mRNA vaccine affects your system and how it will inevitably lead to blood clot issues that will have devastating impact over time. When he first spoke out about what he was seeing in his medical practice he had his hosptial privileges cancelled which effectively reduced his income by 50%, as punishment for caring enough about his patients to make public the fact Dr. Henry could not answer his questions about the vaccine injuries he was seeing. In Lytton BC people did in fact have Covid, but NO ONE required hospital treatment and no one had any serious injury as a result of the virus. However, now 16 people have serious injury as a result of the vaccine.