CTP (S1E50, 20240601) Slaves To State BehindTheScenes/SneakPeek Video

Michael Gardner (aka: SAVAGED, of Savaged Unfiltered) joins as we hash out "Slaves To State" ("WILLING Slaves to State" vs Tyrannically imposed). Biblical helping "unable" vs those "unwilling" (cons, scammers, etc.) to bother to in our MERITocracy to earn own way. Those with actual "Mental Retardation" (not their fault, a Medical condition) vs those "capable" but feign (diminished capacity, mental and/or physical "incapacity" - not "appreciate" but "demand" handouts and special (violation of "Equal Protections") dispensation) otherwise to con/scam others and "abuse" our charitable ("Be Our Brothers Keeper" Christian (Personal Responsibility, NOT Communist Governance) Commandment) must be contextualized with Biblical "unable vs unwilling" Scriptures part of Human-Nature. How really a small, but vocal, able to consolidate power leavers via those willing to cater to them, are (Cloward and Piven style) tearing down America and once Bankrupt there will be nothing for no-one (their short-sightedness knows no bounds, only care about next immediate handout). As well other, still, forms of #demoKKKrats "modern Slavery" as Jared Howe (I quote him) rightly mentioned in past.

Transcript Bonus: Biden flips-off the SCOTUS (Student Debt Transfer edition) - past TLB article





https://www.thelibertybeacon.com/bidumb-tries-to-flip-off-the-scotus-student-debt-transfer-edition/

