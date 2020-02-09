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"Transgender" Child shows net result of Munchausen By Proxy after years of psychological abuse by caretakers
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254 views • February 09, 2020
There is no such thing as a transgender child. There is such a thing as a child brainwashed by adults into believing they are transgender.
This is worse child abuse than beating a child daily with a garden hose until they pass out from the pain. (Not that anyone should do either!)
This is worse child abuse than beating a child daily with a garden hose until they pass out from the pain. (Not that anyone should do either!)
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