Yuval Noah Harari on democracy, trust and sodomy
The Prisoner
Published 16 hours ago

Yuval Noah Harari | "You Need to Trust Alot of Institutions In Order for Democracy to Function. Dictatorship On the Other Hand It Functions On the Basis of Distrust. For a Dictator It's a Good Thing That People Don't Trust What They Hear On the News"

Source @Real World News

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
