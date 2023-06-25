Yuval Noah Harari on democracy, trust and sodomy

Yuval Noah Harari | "You Need to Trust Alot of Institutions In Order for Democracy to Function. Dictatorship On the Other Hand It Functions On the Basis of Distrust. For a Dictator It's a Good Thing That People Don't Trust What They Hear On the News"
Source @Real World News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.