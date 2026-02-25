BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Kyle Seraphin | SOTU Fallout | 02.25.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
162 followers
23 views • 24 hours ago

Today on Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe’s fired up and ready to unpack President Trump’s State of the Union address, the best one Joe has ever heard. Trump laid it all out, calling out Democrats for sitting on their hands while he honored victims of illegal immigration, slamming Sanctuary cities and policies, and exposing the hypocrisy of leaders like NYC’s Mamdani who demand ID to shovel snow but not to vote. He outed the Democrats all night. This wasn’t just a speech, it was a masterclass in putting Americans first.


I’m joined by Kyle Seraphin, the recovering FBI whistleblower who’s seen the deep state up close, to break down what’s really happening behind the scenes. From Kash Patel’s questionable moves to the left’s open threats of firings, arrests, and lawsuits if they regain power, we’re connecting the dots on how the system protects itself while patriots like Tina Peters pay the price. This is about more than politics, it's about the survival of the republic.


We close with the raw contrast: Joy Reid’s vulgar “People’s State of the Union” meltdown, Fetterman sounding like the sanest Democrat in the room, and Spanberger’s Virginia agenda that’s already attacking gun rights, redistricting, and election integrity. Trump’s closing words will leave you fired up and ready to fight. This episode is unfiltered, no-holds-barred truth don’t miss it.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna

