Maria Zeee: A.I Artificial Intelligence APOCALYPSE: UN100/Agenda 2045 EXPOSED Part 3

Maria Zeee takes us through a world-first exposé on UN100, Agenda 2045 and what the globalists are referring to as “The Age of Global Enlightenment” – a known Luciferian term. In Part 3 of this 4-Part series, Maria continues decoding the book that is guiding the globalists through the next stage of their totalitarian reign, referring to people as “objects” in their digital world. Stay tuned for the final instalment of this series in Part 4 coming later this week!

