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Why They Fall Away
CBC154
CBC154
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We are living in a time of great spiritual decline, a falling away from the true biblical religion. Traditional houses of worship across the land are empty and decaying, unable to keep their doors open, while theater-like houses of entertainment and self-help are packed.


Last week we spoke about our desperate need for true revival, and it seems to us that it is vitally important that the reasons for the present spiritual decline be identified and addressed before there can be any kind of true revival.


As the Scriptures say, only God can send revival, but should we not do what we can to prepare our hearts to receive it? When a farmer prays for a good crop, does he not also prepare the soil and plant the seed?


In this important message, we will discuss some of the major reasons for the spiritual decline that we are seeing, so that, with God’s help, we may address these areas in our own lives, and prepare the soil of our hearts to receive the desired refreshing of true revival.


Capac Bible Church is an old fashioned preaching, Bible believing, hymn singing, KJV church located in beautiful Saint Clair County in Southeast Michigan.


You can visit our internet site at https://capacbible.org


If God has blessed you in some way through this ministry, your financial support would be most welcome, and would be greatly appreciated. We cannot do what we do without the faithful support of God’s people. Thank you, and God bless you!


Capac Bible Church

Post Office Box 154

Capac, Michigan 48014


Check out our platforms:

https://youtube.com/@CapacBibleChurch

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cbc154/home

https://www.facebook.com/capacbible.church.5

https://rumble.com/user/CapacBibleChurch

https://www.instagram.com/cbc206714

https://gab.com/CapacBibleChurch

https://capacbible.blogspot.com


“When the wise is instructed, he receiveth knowledge.” Proverbs 21:11


“I was glad when they said unto me, Let us go into the house of the Lord.” Psalm 122:1


“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14

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