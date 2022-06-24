What Can Two Bits Buy? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

"Two bits" or "two bit" continues in general use as a colloquial expression, for 25¢.

David shows how gold and silver have maintained their purchasing power while our fiat money has not.

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