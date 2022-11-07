Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
5G - ITS NOW CONFIRMED EVERYBODY WORLDWIDE IS SUFFERING FROM MM RADIATION STRESS / RADIATION POISONING
179 views
channel image
COMMON SENSE - OFFICIAL
Published 21 days ago |

5G IS A WEAPON AND SHOULD BE RIPPED DOWN WHERE EVER THEY ARE!

THEY ARE THE BIGGEST THREAT TO MANKIND WE HAVE EVER KNOWN!

DEPLETING THE BLOOD OF OXYGEN AND KILL YOUR CELLS AND IMMUNE SYSTEM!

KNOW WHAT THEY MEAN! THEY CALL THEM CELL TOWERS BECAUSE THEY DESTROY "YOUR"  CELLS ALL DELIVERED TO YOU VIA THE RF-ID JAB

SARS COV 1&2 = SPECIFIC ABSORPTION RADIATION SICKNESS

MERS = MILITARY ELECTRO RADIOACTIVE SICKNESS

SMART = SECRET MILITARY ARMAMENTS RESIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY

COVID19 = CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION AI

ABOLA = ACTUATED BIOFIELD ON LYMPHATIC ARTERIES

GET TESTED TODAY! D-DIMER TESTS AND BLOOD OXYGEN LEVELS YOU WILL BE VERY SURPRISED! 


Keywords
lovecommon lawjusticepeacehuman rightsharmonynuremberg 2the rule of common law

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket