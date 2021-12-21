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Thoughts of a Farmer - Inflation is making Farming harder
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32 views • December 21, 2021
In this episode, we talk about how inflation has been affecting our farming operation. Talked about how small components can add up to very high costs and maintain equipment for everyday operations. Then, explain how we're trying to keep our retail and wholesale prices of the product in line with ours. Ever increase in expenditures.
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