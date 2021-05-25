© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TAGGING, TRACKING & TRACING ALL LIFE, FOOD, CLOTHING, AND PEOPLE USING COVID-JABS
Follow
1
Share
Report
138 views • May 25, 2021
The digital tracking and tracing of humans for Covid-19 has morphed quickly. Very soon, what we wear, eat, and buy may soon be digitally-tagged and tracked, and there is new evidence that some people have also been digitally-tagged via Bluetooth after getting a covid-19 jab. In this video you will see that evidence exists now for all of these statements. Check the sources below for more information.
Sources:
[1] International Barcode of Life Conferences: https://ibol.org/communication/conferences/
[2] Klaus Schwab interview from 2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Wz5Zwo5Is8
[3] World Economic Forum Twitter Post and video about tagging clothing: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1395242883553366017
[4] Aanika bio-digital spores for food: https://www.aanikabio.com/
[5] IceAge Farmer: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/29/bio-barcodes-gmo-spores-hidden-in-food-to-track-supply-chain/
[6] Barcode of Life Website: https://ibol.org/
[7] World Economic Forum Strategic Intelligence diagram: https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000LHN2EAO?tab=publications
[8] David Icke and Celeste Solum Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
[9] Bold Systems - Barcode of life data Systems: http://boldsystems.org/
[9] Video of man interacting with TV via BlueTooth: Part 1: https://www.tiktok.com/@89wolfy_mom_with_ms/video/6963150701811846406?is_copy_url=1&;is_from_webapp=v1
Part 2: https://www.tiktok.com/@89wolfy_mom_with_ms/video/6963150945756679430?is_copy_url=1&;is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6963150945756679430
Sources:
[1] International Barcode of Life Conferences: https://ibol.org/communication/conferences/
[2] Klaus Schwab interview from 2016: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Wz5Zwo5Is8
[3] World Economic Forum Twitter Post and video about tagging clothing: https://twitter.com/wef/status/1395242883553366017
[4] Aanika bio-digital spores for food: https://www.aanikabio.com/
[5] IceAge Farmer: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/04/29/bio-barcodes-gmo-spores-hidden-in-food-to-track-supply-chain/
[6] Barcode of Life Website: https://ibol.org/
[7] World Economic Forum Strategic Intelligence diagram: https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000000LHN2EAO?tab=publications
[8] David Icke and Celeste Solum Interview: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hay3FYxce9yv/
[9] Bold Systems - Barcode of life data Systems: http://boldsystems.org/
[9] Video of man interacting with TV via BlueTooth: Part 1: https://www.tiktok.com/@89wolfy_mom_with_ms/video/6963150701811846406?is_copy_url=1&;is_from_webapp=v1
Part 2: https://www.tiktok.com/@89wolfy_mom_with_ms/video/6963150945756679430?is_copy_url=1&;is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=6963150945756679430
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.