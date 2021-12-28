© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why Does Trump Push The Vaccine and The Left Pushes a Bill To Arrest Unvaccinated?
Follow
3
Share
Report
390 views • December 28, 2021
Trump has promoted the vaccine and many people are asking why? I will answer that question and tell you about the left using the vaccine in evil ways.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
Video Clips
00:00 Highlights of Trump from PureBlood's Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTAA-8RZgMI&;ab_channel=PureBlood
5:37 Epoch Times show - Facts Matter - New Bill Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim
https://www.youmaker.com/video/0ccac4fb-3842-4f2f-bd55-224180cc720e
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Get your copy of Trumpworld: Trumpworld.TheNewAmerican.com
Use Promo Code TRUMP25BA for 25% off!
Video Clips
00:00 Highlights of Trump from PureBlood's Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTAA-8RZgMI&;ab_channel=PureBlood
5:37 Epoch Times show - Facts Matter - New Bill Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim
https://www.youmaker.com/video/0ccac4fb-3842-4f2f-bd55-224180cc720e
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.