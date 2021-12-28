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Why Does Trump Push The Vaccine and The Left Pushes a Bill To Arrest Unvaccinated?
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
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390 views • December 28, 2021
Trump has promoted the vaccine and many people are asking why?  I will answer that question and tell you about the left using the vaccine in evil ways. 

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

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Video Clips
00:00 Highlights of Trump from PureBlood's Youtube channel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GTAA-8RZgMI&;ab_channel=PureBlood

5:37  Epoch Times show - Facts Matter -  New Bill Allows for Indefinite Detention of Unvaccinated at Governor’s Whim
https://www.youmaker.com/video/0ccac4fb-3842-4f2f-bd55-224180cc720e
Keywords
vaccinethe new americanben armstrong
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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