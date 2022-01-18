Australian Expert Discloses Depopulation in the Philippines

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CDC Ph Weekly Huddle | January 15, 2022
https://fb.watch/azugDvwrok/
Slide Presentation on Excess Deaths
https://bit.ly/XSDeaths
See Also:
Philippines’ monthly birth and death data show that indefinite lockdown and mass vaccination are wrong:
https://www.bworldonline.com/philippines-monthly-birth-and-death-data-show-that-indefinite-lockdown-and-mass-vaccination-are-wrong/
Mirrored - Katipunan ng Demokratikong Pilipino - FB
Thanks to Brenda C for Link