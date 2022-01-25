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Dr. Robert E. Willner MD, PHD: 'Deadly Deceptions' [16.03.2013]
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110 views • January 25, 2022
The proof that Sex and HIV does not cause AIDS and that Fauci is a sick Satanic massmurderer...
36,768 viewsMar 16, 2013
Vivendo Positivo
2.76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y2Q0rpnXq7Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0bTUgGLXnTd40Nm9MSWgXw
https://www.youtube.com/c/vpositivo/videos
36,768 viewsMar 16, 2013
Vivendo Positivo
2.76K subscribers
https://youtu.be/y2Q0rpnXq7Q
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0bTUgGLXnTd40Nm9MSWgXw
https://www.youtube.com/c/vpositivo/videos
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