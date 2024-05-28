Create New Account
(fake vaccines & germ theory) ~BLUE PILL VS. RED PILL FAITH~
TheProphet-Barnebus
Published 14 hours ago

In todays discussion we will talk about how the vaccine theory & germ theory is a fraud, which by fear some people sold their real immune system to big pharma, & thus became slaves to drug use to cope with the problem. I will also be sharing the latest highwire episode 373.


references:

- 11 doctor in dr who said, that faith is an excuse not to think. (The God Complex - Dr Who 2005 S06E11)

  https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x70h5fp

- propaganda exposed uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html

- covid land

  https://rumble.com/c/COVIDLAND

- germ theory is a fraud

  https://www.researchgate.net/publication/354131199_Germs_Can_Not_Do_Not_Cause_Dis-ease_The_germ_theory_of_disease_causation_is_a_Fraud

- plandemic

  https://rumble.com/v2s0gp8-plandemic-3-the-great-awakening-full-unedited-movie.html

- cult of the medics (knights of malta)

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- TTAV - Remady

  https://rumble.com/user/TheTruthAboutVaccinesOfficial

vaccinesmaskcultmedicaltyrannysocialtheoryofdistance19mediccovidgermmedics

