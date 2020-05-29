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The World Is On Fire*Trump Terminates WHO Relationship*Battle Lines Being Drawn
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77 views • May 29, 2020
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https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-donald-trump-terminates-relationship-with-world-health-organisation-11997100
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/29/us/minneapolis-cnn-crew-arrested/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-crew-arrested-while-covering-minneapolis-riots
https://www.rt.com/business/490080-global-job-losses-pandemic/
https://www.rt.com/usa/490159-denver-car-runs-over-protesters/
https://apnews.com/f62ed59014cbf43fc1da21e3fcbfe904
https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1266214798326464513
https://summit.news/2020/05/29/rioter-were-gonna-start-coming-to-the-suburbs/
https://twitter.com/DannySpewak/status/1266210009744105473
https://theweek.com/speedreads/916926/amy-klobuchar-didnt-prosecute-officer-center-george-floyds-death
https://twitter.com/TwitterSafety/status/1266366392577609730
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/individual-allegedly-fired-gun-shot-into-republican-field-office-during-trump-campaign-event-rnc-says
https://twitter.com/FatherKee/status/1266245256682430465
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1266131437436231681
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500155-trump-administration-aims-to-buy-uranium-for-reserve-as-soon-as
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8370083/Russian-jets-intercept-American-bombers-Black-Sea.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/beyond-hong-kong-an-emboldened-xi-jinping-pushes-the-boundaries-11590774190
https://www.rt.com/news/490101-iran-fourth-tanker-venezuela-oil/
https://southfront.org/russia-is-officially-setting-up-more-bases-in-syria/
https://southfront.org/turkish-multiple-rocket-launcher-spotted-in-libya-photos/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turkey-pakistan-malaysia-and-qatar-form-troubling-new-alliance-629519
https://english.alaraby.co.uk/english/news/2020/5/26/turkey-says-wont-allow-israel-to-annex-west-bank
https://www.rt.com/news/490130-india-monkey-coronavirus-samples/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/every-single-worker-covid-one-100000688.html
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/05/29/violent-rioters-breach-ohio-statehouse-breaking-windows-and-entering-building-to-protest-death-of-george-floyd-n454462
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_ownership
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S9y_zFGnKM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/28/minneapolis-protests-george-floyd-death/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/05/29/violent-rioters-breach-ohio-statehouse-breaking-windows-and-entering-building-to-protest-death-of-george-floyd-n454462
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/The_horrible_war
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/05/29/derek-chauvin-arrested-george-floyd-death-minneapolis-police-officer/
https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1266214798326464513
https://southfront.org/pakistan-claims-to-have-shot-down-indian-drone-over-line-of-control/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turkey-pakistan-malaysia-and-qatar-form-troubling-new-alliance-629519
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8368627/China-threatens-ATTACK-Taiwan.html
https://www.firstpost.com/world/china-hardens-resolve-to-defy-us-even-as-it-speaks-of-cooperation-li-keqiang-calls-for-close-trade-relations-8422641.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/28/expert-china-power-grab-death-of-hong-kong/
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500155-trump-administration-aims-to-buy-uranium-for-reserve-as-soon-as
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1266131437436231681
https://twitter.com/FatherKee/status/1266245256682430465
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/5dzbe3/customs-and-border-protection-predator-drone-minneapolis-george-floyd
https://twitter.com/search?q=riots&src=recent_search_click
https://www.rt.com/usa/490159-denver-car-runs-over-protesters/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8369619/Minneapolis-looks-like-war-zone-following-day-George-Floyd-riots.html
EEARTS
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg
Evolutionary Energy Arts
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/
For As Little As $1 A Month Get First Looks At Exclusive Videos The Won't Be On YouTube & Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! On
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Distance Energy work available (Reiki, QiGong, Pranic Healing) Reiki Classes & Certification Available! One on One Wellness, Fitness, and Spiritual Coaching Available!
Email me at [email protected] for details and appointment.
My Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com
Thank you so much for your support
https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-donald-trump-terminates-relationship-with-world-health-organisation-11997100
https://www.cnn.com/2020/05/29/us/minneapolis-cnn-crew-arrested/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-crew-arrested-while-covering-minneapolis-riots
https://www.rt.com/business/490080-global-job-losses-pandemic/
https://www.rt.com/usa/490159-denver-car-runs-over-protesters/
https://apnews.com/f62ed59014cbf43fc1da21e3fcbfe904
https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1266214798326464513
https://summit.news/2020/05/29/rioter-were-gonna-start-coming-to-the-suburbs/
https://twitter.com/DannySpewak/status/1266210009744105473
https://theweek.com/speedreads/916926/amy-klobuchar-didnt-prosecute-officer-center-george-floyds-death
https://twitter.com/TwitterSafety/status/1266366392577609730
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/individual-allegedly-fired-gun-shot-into-republican-field-office-during-trump-campaign-event-rnc-says
https://twitter.com/FatherKee/status/1266245256682430465
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1266131437436231681
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500155-trump-administration-aims-to-buy-uranium-for-reserve-as-soon-as
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8370083/Russian-jets-intercept-American-bombers-Black-Sea.html
https://www.wsj.com/articles/beyond-hong-kong-an-emboldened-xi-jinping-pushes-the-boundaries-11590774190
https://www.rt.com/news/490101-iran-fourth-tanker-venezuela-oil/
https://southfront.org/russia-is-officially-setting-up-more-bases-in-syria/
https://southfront.org/turkish-multiple-rocket-launcher-spotted-in-libya-photos/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turkey-pakistan-malaysia-and-qatar-form-troubling-new-alliance-629519
https://english.alaraby.co.uk/english/news/2020/5/26/turkey-says-wont-allow-israel-to-annex-west-bank
https://www.rt.com/news/490130-india-monkey-coronavirus-samples/?utm_source=browser&utm_medium=aplication_chrome&utm_campaign=chrome
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/every-single-worker-covid-one-100000688.html
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/05/29/violent-rioters-breach-ohio-statehouse-breaking-windows-and-entering-building-to-protest-death-of-george-floyd-n454462
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_ownership
http://www.deagel.com/country/United-States-of-America_c0001.aspx
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2S9y_zFGnKM
https://www.washingtonpost.com/nation/2020/05/28/minneapolis-protests-george-floyd-death/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/paula-bolyard/2020/05/29/violent-rioters-breach-ohio-statehouse-breaking-windows-and-entering-building-to-protest-death-of-george-floyd-n454462
https://nostradamus.fandom.com/wiki/The_horrible_war
https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/2020/05/29/derek-chauvin-arrested-george-floyd-death-minneapolis-police-officer/
https://twitter.com/Julio_Rosas11/status/1266214798326464513
https://southfront.org/pakistan-claims-to-have-shot-down-indian-drone-over-line-of-control/
https://www.jpost.com/middle-east/turkey-pakistan-malaysia-and-qatar-form-troubling-new-alliance-629519
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8368627/China-threatens-ATTACK-Taiwan.html
https://www.firstpost.com/world/china-hardens-resolve-to-defy-us-even-as-it-speaks-of-cooperation-li-keqiang-calls-for-close-trade-relations-8422641.html
https://dailycaller.com/2020/05/28/expert-china-power-grab-death-of-hong-kong/
https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/500155-trump-administration-aims-to-buy-uranium-for-reserve-as-soon-as
https://twitter.com/ezralevant/status/1266131437436231681
https://twitter.com/FatherKee/status/1266245256682430465
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/5dzbe3/customs-and-border-protection-predator-drone-minneapolis-george-floyd
https://twitter.com/search?q=riots&src=recent_search_click
https://www.rt.com/usa/490159-denver-car-runs-over-protesters/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8369619/Minneapolis-looks-like-war-zone-following-day-George-Floyd-riots.html
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