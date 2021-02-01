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El Jefe Biden: America's First Dictator
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470 views • February 01, 2021
Under the Obama 2.0 Administration we have already seen the arrest of Florida resident Douglass Mackey who now faces 10 years in prison over posting Hillary Clinton campaign damaging memes utilizing the vague 18 U.S. Code § 241 - Conspiracy against rights. A Stock Market rigged in favor of Hedge Fund Billionaires. And destroyed 70,000 jobs, a Presidential record, in his first day in office. Opened the borders for tens of thousands of Covid migrants to spread into the United States. While Biden's friends and family are licking their chops over further sweetheart foreign nepotism deals.
https://banned.video/watch?id=601872fc0015bc1a97de382e
https://banned.video/watch?id=601872fc0015bc1a97de382e
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