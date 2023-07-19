Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
World’s FIRST MAP of ANCIENT AFRICA Should NOT Exist…
channel image
High Hopes
2646 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
79 views
Published Yesterday

Bright Insight


July 18, 2023


Perhaps the only thing more Bizarre than a Massive network of Lakes, Rivers and even a DENSE FOREST the size of Texas in the middle of the Sahara Desert - Along with numerous cities, settlements and even Castles blanketing virtually the entire region of the Sahara…Is the realization that these Lost 600 year-old maps literally annotate these geological features Several thousand years prior to their modern Scientific discovery. How could they have possibly known of the existence of the Green Sahara 5,000 years before us?



I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can more freely speak my mind and share Truth!

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-...

https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insi...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrightInsight6

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c

TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/

Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight


Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! • Jimmy Corsetti https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nihxp-Vkk-U

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g&nd=1


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swkZUgqFJxs

Keywords
mapcitiesbright insightcastlessahara desertjimmy corsettishould not existworlds firstancient africagreen sahara

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket