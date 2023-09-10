This Saint News 9/10/2023

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.
Peace and good fortune to you all!
If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt
This week:
First hand accounts of both Prince Andrew and Barak Obama raping children. You decide for yourself. Then we’re talking targeted individuals and some of the ways they get that targeting done. After that we’ll talk about propaganda and how it’s being used. I got some crazy headlines this week followed by a few top stories and as usual, we’ll end up with the fun stuff.
George Soros’ son shifts priorities, resources to focus on defeating MAGA in 2024
https://thepostmillennial.com/george-soros-son-shifts-priorities-resources-to-focus-on-defeating-maga-in-2024
No Soros retreat from Europe
https://www.politico.eu/article/no-soros-retreat-from-europe/
UFOs Are Interdimensional, Explained In FBI Report Same Day Roswell Crash Occurred
https://www.howandwhys.com/ufos-are-interdimensional-and-roswell-crash/
Liberty Safe to get rid of the "backdoor".
https://twitter.com/NotK_US/status/1699653058865885511?s=20
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1699653058865885511.html
⛔️WHO found that masks do not work in 2019:
👇👇
https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/329438/9789241516839-eng.pdf
CDC found that masks do not work in 2020:
👇👇
https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/26/5/19-0994_article
Cochrane found that masks do not work in 2022:
👇👇
https://www.cochrane.org/CD006207/ARI_do-physical-measures-such-hand-washing-or-wearing-masks-stop-or-slow-down-spread-respiratory-viruses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.