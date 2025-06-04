Pop star sliced to pieces by VAXX induced BREAST CANCER

Jessie J Diagnoses with Early Breast Cancer, Plans Surgery After Summertime Ball

Pop singer Jessie J revealed on June 3, 2025, that she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer. The 36-year-old artist shared the news in an emotional Instagram video, explaining she wanted to be transparent with fans about her health journey.

Jessie disclosed she received the diagnosis before releasing her April 2025 single “No Secrets” and has been undergoing tests since then. While calling cancer “sucky in any form,” she emphasized the “early” detection and joked about keeping her nipples.

The “Bang Bang” singer plans to perform at Capital’s Summertime Ball on June 15 before taking a break for surgery. She humorously promised to return with “massive t— and more music,” though later clarified in her caption she might not actually get breast implants.

Known for her candidness, Jessie admitted she processes difficult experiences through humor and sharing. Her Instagram post mixed jokes about a potential “Living My Breast Life” remix with vulnerable requests for support, saying “your girl needs a hug.”

Fans and celebrities flooded the comments with love, including messages from Gaby Roslin and Jahnavi Harrison. Jessie, who shares 2-year-old son Sky with boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman, said the experience has given her “incredible perspective” amid an otherwise amazing two months.

The singer didn’t specify treatment details but confirmed she’ll temporarily step back from the spotlight after her upcoming performance. True to her unfiltered personality, Jessie balanced the serious announcement with her signature cheeky humor about plastic surgery possibilities.

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/