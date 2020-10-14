BREAKING NEWS - Audio Pt. 1 of CIA whistleblower Alan Parrot with Congressman Curt Weldon, Obama, Biden, Clinton Treason

Congressman Curt Weldon prepares CIA whistle blower Alan Howell Parrot for introduction to Joe Biden attorney and Fixer Brian S. Ettinger.





June 06, 2011: TRANSCRIPT AUDIO TAPE 01:



00:00: PARROT: “He (Governor Richardson) was all excited and he said "I can become", you know his Staff advisor (Mrs. Gay Dillingham) was saying "you can become the next President" if you get, if you help Alan bring bin Laden back. Um, you know we discussed that we were going to give him a share of the Rewards for Justice money which is $50 million dollars, uh he was all excited but then he said, he said um, twice, he said “I cannot ask permission from Leon Panetta to work with you to get bin Laden out of Iran, but I can ask my good friend Leon Panetta if he has any objections”. And so he spoke to Leon Panetta on two occasions, we got it back in writing and verbally, that Leon Panetta told him, "focus on North Korea only", and in the second conversation he said "do not pursue bin Laden in Iran."



03.25: WELDON: "Brian Ettinger who is one of my partners”



03:28: WELDON: "Brian is Joe Biden’s closest friend . . . was his first Staff Director"



03:55: WELDON: "Ettinger is Biden’s closest friend, he meets with Biden monthly, uh he was his first legislative director and he’s an attorney. More importantly, Brian is the unpaid Chairman of the organized, Interagency Organized Crime Task Force for the US, which he does for Biden which means he works with all of our agencies. And Biden sends him on secret missions, the most recent of which was to Pakistan . . . uh . . . without the State Department involved. Now you can’t mention that while I have Brian on the phone but I’m telling you that to give you an idea of who he is.”