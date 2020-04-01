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Police Choice by Corey DeAngelis - The Book Club
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3 views • April 01, 2020
Today we bring you an article by Corey DeAngelis that discusses the police monopoly from the perspective of and using the same arguments that have been successful in promoting school choice. The article also makes the case for current day methods of breaking this monopoly while the coercive state still exists in the same ways that have been successful for government schooling.
Article: http://libertarianpapers.org/deangelis-police-choice/
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Article: http://libertarianpapers.org/deangelis-police-choice/
For links to our:
Content Submission Form
Supporter Platforms
Social Media Profiles
Other Video Platforms
Swag Stores
Discord Server
and way more check out our web site:
https://www.disenthrall.me/platforms
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