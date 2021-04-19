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Watch Covid test swab fibers move and coated with smart dust/ Covid vax is a lethal pathogen
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794 views • April 19, 2021
PLEASE WATCH ASAP AND WITNESS COVID TEST SWAB FIBERS MOVING BECAUSE THEY ARE COATED WITH SMART DUST PROVING THAT COVID VAX IS NOT A VACCINATION BUT A LETHAL PATHOGEN
CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATION CRIME. Ignorance is your fault and your fault alone!! The story of the 4th Industrial Modified Reset Man. Download "The Nuremberg Code" (pdf) https://tinyurl.com/volutaryinformedconsent Download pdf flyer "COVID VIRUS & VACCINE DANGERS - URGENT INFORMATION" https://tinyurl.com/C19Danger Download pdf "COVID Coercive Methods" https://tinyurl.com/covidcoercivemethods
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"DEL DEBUNKS CDC MASK SPIN" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrSWXMzu4t2b/
"Frightening Data Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines In Israel" https://www.bitchute.com/video/YADUrUZWDYmV/
"What if this is true? WAX WARNING DREAM (2021)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/T8vSQ0ffnjTD/
"Zombie Apocalypse | Mass Depopulation" https://www.bitchute.com/video/J8AJN1ZsEY80/
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"Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million people in the U.S." https://www.bitchute.com/video/1gjaiNM8tYJH/
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"Dr. Tenpenny EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION (genocide) mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/F4OqW4WJOFXB/
"VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD (The Highwire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/amCqXiKxwnSI/
"Featuring Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Northrup, Dr. Madej, Dr. Nass: "Beware the vaccine" https://www.bitchute.com/video/AAFNfdjCMVrp/
"VAX Horrors - NanoBots - NanoSensors - NanoPoisons (James Grundvig)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5RQY7walA9R/
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"Dr. Lorraine Day: “TESTING is a crucial WEAPON...”" https://www.bitchute.com/video/JNBgMTmfqSoR/
"Dr. Lee Merrit: Bio-Warfare, Vaccine Danger, & Weaponization of COVID19" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ko3KlzdqK07w/
"LOVE IS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MHypChV5CFZ4/
"Danish Mask-Study – Masks do NOT work!" (Andrew Kaufman, 20. Nov. 2020) https://www.bitchute.com/video/YkgwG615fSwX/
"MASKS = GENETIC MEMORY OF SLAVERY!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/aNdtkE46Ipdo/
Dr. Lee Merrit: "Masks don't work!" Easy to get out of the pandemic!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/5g4Wxvybs8Ia/
Del Bigtree: IT’S COMMON SENSE! (The High Wire) https://www.bitchute.com/video/nsxENU6r9RtZ/
Dr. Richard Urso: "WHY are you wearing a MASK? Masks don't work, period!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/8a8Ej1ihHjC6/
"Doctor Demonstrates Why Face Masks Do Not & Will Not Stop Community Spread Of COVID" https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpQFRN200X3M/ "Masks - These Memes Will Alter Your Perception" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2BJW1ADJNYB/
"MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL - share with all NOW ASAP!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lx07KEFWStD9/
"Take a few minutes to listen to this nurse - is she right?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/dilS8vJQSs0F/
"The ELITE Face Mask PLAN-Demic !!! DO NOT BE FORCED TO MUZZLE" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ga0O3yQnYToF/
"The Cult of Covid Mask: A Reviews of the Scientific Literature" https://www.bitchute.com/video/xsnouLaTje5g/
CORONAVIRUS AND VACCINATION CRIME. Ignorance is your fault and your fault alone!! The story of the 4th Industrial Modified Reset Man. Download "The Nuremberg Code" (pdf) https://tinyurl.com/volutaryinformedconsent Download pdf flyer "COVID VIRUS & VACCINE DANGERS - URGENT INFORMATION" https://tinyurl.com/C19Danger Download pdf "COVID Coercive Methods" https://tinyurl.com/covidcoercivemethods
"Dr Hotze about the Dangerous and Experimental Gene Therapy "vaccines"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Mxp7h23jASQ/ "What's the Goal - What's the purpose? Anthony Patch said it in 7 minutes in 2014!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/t4peRuKZxkcd/
"Mass Vaccination in a Pandemic - Benefits versus Risks: Interview with Geert Vanden Bossche" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HMgDrPEWDbiR/ "Dr Vernon Coleman: "THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I WILL EVER MAKE, PLEASE SHARE IT"" https://www.bitchute.com/video/HROXCnlK1ku5/ "A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE (High Wire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/b87VjAYDXS0g/ "VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD (The Highwire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/amCqXiKxwnSI/ "Doctors That Don't Lie - Dr. Lorraine Day interviewed by Jana from Israeli News Live" https://www.bitchute.com/video/rB57tVTh719W/ "Dr. Tenpenny EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS [21-07-02]" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mlc7GnrZ2KAW/ "DR. SHERRI TENPENNY - MEDICAL DOCTOR EXPOSES MASS EUGENICS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/9idMX2wd4X6s/
"DEL DEBUNKS CDC MASK SPIN" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MrSWXMzu4t2b/
"Frightening Data Regarding COVID-19 Vaccines In Israel" https://www.bitchute.com/video/YADUrUZWDYmV/
"What if this is true? WAX WARNING DREAM (2021)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/T8vSQ0ffnjTD/
"Zombie Apocalypse | Mass Depopulation" https://www.bitchute.com/video/J8AJN1ZsEY80/
"CANCER CONCERN FOR MASKERS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/hHi1XiNT1vpQ/
"URGENT - Cytokine Storm BUILT INTO mRNA after 3-6 months" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rfuri1ikP7tG/
"Covid-19 vaccine could kill 50 million people in the U.S." https://www.bitchute.com/video/1gjaiNM8tYJH/
"Dr. Kaufman & WakingtheFuture: Viruses, PCR Tests & Effects Of Masks" https://www.bitchute.com/video/48RbBYxrpVPW/
"Dr. Tenpenny EXPLAINS HOW THE DEPOPULATION (genocide) mRNA VACCINES WILL START WORKING IN 3-6 MONTHS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/F4OqW4WJOFXB/
"VACCINE DISASTER AHEAD (The Highwire with Del Bigtree)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/amCqXiKxwnSI/
"Featuring Dr. Mikovits, Dr. Northrup, Dr. Madej, Dr. Nass: "Beware the vaccine" https://www.bitchute.com/video/AAFNfdjCMVrp/
"VAX Horrors - NanoBots - NanoSensors - NanoPoisons (James Grundvig)" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Y5RQY7walA9R/
"Dr. Michael Yeadon (Why VOLUNTARY INFORMED CONSENT...) https://www.bitchute.com/video/rX0W4TKG1Erb/
"Dr. Lorraine Day: “TESTING is a crucial WEAPON...”" https://www.bitchute.com/video/JNBgMTmfqSoR/
"Dr. Lee Merrit: Bio-Warfare, Vaccine Danger, & Weaponization of COVID19" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ko3KlzdqK07w/
"LOVE IS" https://www.bitchute.com/video/MHypChV5CFZ4/
"Danish Mask-Study – Masks do NOT work!" (Andrew Kaufman, 20. Nov. 2020) https://www.bitchute.com/video/YkgwG615fSwX/
"MASKS = GENETIC MEMORY OF SLAVERY!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/aNdtkE46Ipdo/
Dr. Lee Merrit: "Masks don't work!" Easy to get out of the pandemic!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/5g4Wxvybs8Ia/
Del Bigtree: IT’S COMMON SENSE! (The High Wire) https://www.bitchute.com/video/nsxENU6r9RtZ/
Dr. Richard Urso: "WHY are you wearing a MASK? Masks don't work, period!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/8a8Ej1ihHjC6/
"Doctor Demonstrates Why Face Masks Do Not & Will Not Stop Community Spread Of COVID" https://www.bitchute.com/video/zpQFRN200X3M/ "Masks - These Memes Will Alter Your Perception" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Z2BJW1ADJNYB/
"MASK WHISTLEBLOWERS TELL ALL - share with all NOW ASAP!" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Lx07KEFWStD9/
"Take a few minutes to listen to this nurse - is she right?" https://www.bitchute.com/video/dilS8vJQSs0F/
"The ELITE Face Mask PLAN-Demic !!! DO NOT BE FORCED TO MUZZLE" https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ga0O3yQnYToF/
"The Cult of Covid Mask: A Reviews of the Scientific Literature" https://www.bitchute.com/video/xsnouLaTje5g/
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